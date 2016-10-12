No porkie pie: Bundy bakery has Australia's best

GOLD MEDAL: Melissa and Kevin Klowss from Bundy Pies and Patisserie with their award winning pies.

AND the pies have it ... Bundy Pies and Patisserie that is.

The East Bundaberg bakery has taken out six awards at the Fine Foods Australia competition in Melbourne.

Competing against thousands of pies from around the nation, the bakery took out one of the top gongs for its pulled barbecue pork pie.

"We were in the middle of expanding our store when we entered and really weren't expecting this,” owner Kevin Klowss said.

"There would have been thousands of pies and about 20 judges all tasting and testing.”

Mr Klowss said it took a lot of work to create the perfect pie.

"The pulled pork is a slow cooked pork shoulder with the bone in,” he said.

"It's cooked for four to five hours in apple juice brine in the oven.”

He said the meat falls off the bone and is then mixed with "dryslaw”, undressed coleslaw, to give it texture.

"I just love watching the food channels and draw from the ideas,” he said.

As well as the gold for the pulled barbecue pork pie, Bundy Pies won silver for its curried banana prawn pie and silver for its chicken and leek gourmet pies.

The bakery silver for its bacon and cheese sausage roll and bronze for their plain sausage roll.

Mr Klowss said he had been baking for the last 27 years.

"I just want to thank everyone for the support,” he said.