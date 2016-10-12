No official reports of clowns near Bundy schools

DESPITE claims on social media that clowns have been stalking Bundaberg's schools, there have been no official reports made.

A spokesman for Education Queensland said so far no reports had been made of clowns in the region's schools.

Earlier in the week, Bundaberg Police made it clear that clown behaviour would not be tolerated any anyone partaking of the fad would be treated seriously.

"While there have been no reports of physical threats or acts of violence involving 'clowns', police say they will not tolerate anyone engaging in intimidating or anti-social behaviour," Bundaberg Police Patrol Group/Wide Bay Burnett District Crime Prevention Co-ordinator Danielle Loftus said on Monday.