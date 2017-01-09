No more cheese toast for Bundaberg

AN ICONIC all-you-can-eat restaurant will shut its doors next month.

Collins Foods Limited has confirmed that the lease has expired on its Sizzler Bundaberg restaurant and it will not be renewed.

The restaurant's last day of trading will be Sunday, February 5.

The restaurant will trade as usual until the closure.

A Collins Foods Limited spokesperson said the decision affected Sizzler Bundaberg only, with all other Sizzler restaurants remaining open for business.

"Sizzler Bundaberg staff have been advised and the parent company is investigating other potential employment opportunities within its network, including through its KFC stores," the spokesperson said.

"Collins Foods Limited is also supporting affected employees through outplacement coaching."

The company said the decision was not made lightly.

"We recognise that all employees and management at Sizzler Bundaberg have worked very hard to make this restaurant a great place for our customers to visit, and we thank them for that," the spokesperson said.

"We have really enjoyed serving our Bundaberg guests and want to also thank them for their patronage."