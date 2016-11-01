No link between latest bird deaths and poisoning

NOT POISONED: Dead birds found at the Botanic Gardens over the past week were victims of their own kind.

BIRDS found dead at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens in the past week did not suffer the same fate as animals found dead in September.

A concerned resident took to Facebook to voice her concerns about a number of dead ibis at the weekend.

Bundaberg Regional Council environment and natural resources spokesman Bill Trevor said he understood the investigation by the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection into the circumstances relating to the cause of death of a large number of birds found last month at the Botanic Gardens was ongoing.

Cr Trevor said bird deaths reported at the Botanic Gardens in recent days had nothing to do with suspected poisoning but rather to the nesting habits of cattle egrets and white ibis.

"The adult birds purge their nests of excess chicks to a more manageable number for survival purposes,” he said.

"We do have a wildlife management program in place with suitably qualified operators from Nature Call.”

SUSPECTED POISONING: A dead bird at the Botanical Gardens last month. Mike Knott BUN280916BIRDLIFE1

Cr Trevor said the program was based around egg and nest removals to control overall population numbers in an attempt to reduce any negative impacts on visitor experience at the Botanic Gardens.

"The dead chicks from these species were discovered by Botanic Gardens staff,” he said.

"(The) council has not received any official reports from the community in relation to these latest deaths at the Botanic Gardens.”

A Department of Environment and Heritage Protection spokesperson said the cause of the September's deaths had not yet been determined but early indications were consistent with poisoning.

The investigation and outcome in relation to the earlier investigation rest with EHP.