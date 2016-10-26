No jail for Bundaberg man caught up in gun and drug bust

A 25-YEAR-OLD man who was found in a car with a shortened .22 calibre rifle, 66 rounds of ammunition, ice and drug utensils has avoided spending time behind bars.

Christopher James Duck pleaded guilty to nine charges in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday including drug possession, drug driving and possessing a knife in public.

When police intercepted the car Duck was driving along Bourbong St about 10pm on March 11, they noticed he and other passengers in the car behaving nervously and some appeared to be drug affected.

A search of the car revealed the sawn-off rifle, about 0.5g of amphetamine, the ammunition, an ice pipe and scales.

Defence lawyer Edwina Rowan told the court her client did not own the rifle but conceded possession as he was the one driving the car in which it was found.

Duck also returned a positive road-side drug test for amphetamines.

On Monday, Duck also pleaded guilty to a number of offences committed on May 10.

Stopped by police while riding his bike along George St about 1am, a search of Duck's backpack revealed a knife and 5.8g of marijuana.

Duck was sentenced to nine months probation, fined $500 and disqualified from holding a drivers licence for one month.