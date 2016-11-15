No flak for flapper fashion in 1930s Bundy

BY TODAY'S standards, the flapper attire of the 20s and 30s seems quite tame, but it was not always the case.

Speaking at Bundaberg's Christ Church on the subject of "Miss 1930" the Reverend AR Fowler delivered a very interesting sermon to a crowded church on April 13 of the same year.

According to the Bundaberg Daily News and Mail, he showed that he had a great sympathy and understanding for the "flappers" of the day, and dealt with the evolutionary period introduced by the First World War.

Mr Fowler said their dress, lipstick, and other modern characteristics did not indicate any immodesty of mind, he said, and as in the past generations, they would become fine women in spite of any criticism.

The preacher did not agree, however, with one article of male attire.

He condemned the plus fours favoured by golfers.