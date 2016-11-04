29°
No explanation from Leanne Donaldson on rates mystery

Eliza Goetze
| 4th Nov 2016 1:45 PM
MEDIA ADDRESS: MP for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson apologises for recent financial discrepancies.
MEDIA ADDRESS: MP for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson apologises for recent financial discrepancies. Paul Donaldson BUN041116DON3

THE city of Bundaberg was left none the wiser by its embattled MP Leanne Donaldson today following her resignation yesterday as the Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries.

Ms Donaldson delivered a press conference to media at her Barolin St office, reading out the same statement she gave to state parliament almost word for word.

She delivered the roughly 60 second speech and did not take questions, leaving the room immediately after.

"Yesterday morning I met the Premier and Deputy Premier to discuss the issue of my unpaid property rates and was asked to advise if there were any other issues of which they should be aware,” Ms Donaldson said, reiterating yesterday evening's statement.

"Following question time I became aware that my vehicle registration had not been paid by the due date last week and I took immediate steps to rectify this issue.

"However, last week I had driven the vehicle on the day after the registration had expired.

"Clearly, this does not meet the high standards set by the Premier for all members of the government.

"I therefore informed the Premier of my decision to resign as a minister.”

MEDIA ADDRESS: MP for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson apologises for recent financial discrepancies.
MEDIA ADDRESS: MP for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson apologises for recent financial discrepancies. Paul Donaldson BUN041116DON2

The question most constituents are left wondering is: why?

Prior to the presser, Ms Donaldson's office requested that media send through any questions.

The NewsMail's questions submitted to Leanne two hours before the conference, listed below, remain unanswered:

- Why, when you earn $320,000 a year, are you three years behind on your rates?

- The LNP has called for your resignation - are you considering stepping down as Bundaberg MP?

- Even as an MP you deal regularly with financial issues that your constituents face - can Bundaberg trust your financial judgment?

- Do you feel you're above the law in failing to register your car?

Police and Corrective Services Minister Bill Byrne will also serve as Acting Agriculture and Fisheries Minister following Ms Donaldson's resignation.

She yesterday vowed to remain Member for Bundaberg, despite calls for her to step down from that role too.

She also admitted that the Queensland Labor Party footed the bill to Bundaberg Regional Council, saying she would repay the party next week.

Read the NewsMail's rolling blog from yesterday here.

Topics:  bundaberg labor leanne donaldson qldpol

THE city of Bundaberg was left none the wiser by its embattled MP Leanne Donaldson today following her resignation yesterday as a state minister.

