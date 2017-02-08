NO DEAL: Cutters won't play at Alloway

OUT OF BOUNDS: Burnett Heads will not be playing at Alloway this season.

IN A blow to the Burnett Heads Cutters, the team will not be able to play any games this season at their proposed new home at Alloway.

The NewsMail can exclusively reveal that the deal between the owners of the ground and the rugby league club ahead of this year's Northern Districts Rugby League season was called off last week.

After being set to sign a lease this month to ratify the deal, the owners walked away on Friday after promises were not kept by the Cutters.

The owners paid for all expenses to run the ground, where the team has been training for the past couple of months, only if the Cutters in return used their At the Venue facilities.

After that didn't happen owner John Gorza was left with no other choice.

"We gave them the ground as long as they committed to supporting us by drinking and eating at our venue,” he said.

"Only one time after training have they come in and support us.

"We will only support those who support us.”

Gorza said it wasn't just training with his venue missing out on other events including a board meeting and an Australia Day event.

"In the end the support went backwards,” he said.

"We don't think it was unfair (to pull out) when they promised to support us.”

Gorza said the move did not impact Alloway Football Club, which will remain at the venue.

The Cutters were disapointed not to sign the lease but have vowed to find another venue.

They are expected to host round two in the NDRL on March 11 and need a venue before then.

"It's not ideal for us,” Cutters president Warren Bray said.

"It came as a bit of a shock to us but we have no hard feelings towards the owners.”

Bray said the club now had plans of its own.

"We have another option which we will hope to finalise this week,” he said.

"Avondale and South Kolan have also offered their grounds just in case we can't find something in time.”

The NDRL is are anxiously awaiting what happens.

The move away may now force them to play what had been planned as night matches during the day.

"Quite likely we'll play on Sunday, March 12,” chairman Neil Redfern said.

"We'll now make that decision at our next meeting on February 19.”

Redfern said the NDRL also wanted to help the Cutters find a place to call home.

"It's essential they find a home so they can take some money from canteens,” he said.

"For the sake of the club it needs to happen.”