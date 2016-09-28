No charges over photos of baby with drugs on chest

SAFE: The photo at the centre of the social media storm.

A BABY at the centre of a social media storm after photos were posted on Facebook, showing it with what appears to be a bag of marijuana on to its chest, is safe and well, police said yesterday.

The photo of a baby in a pink outfit with what appeared to show a bag of drugs was one of 13 images posted on Bundaberg Forum Uncensored Facebook site by a woman who said they had been taken on her partner's lost phone.

The photos were uploaded automatically to the owner's Google account.

Bundaberg Senior Constable Danielle Loftus yesterday said that officers from the Child Protection Investigation Unit were investigating reports of suspected harm of the child.

"Police have identified the child involved and will continue investigations and as of today the child appears to be well and safe,” she said.

Snr Const Loftus confirmed police had spoken with the person who had taken the photos, who she said was a resident of Bundaberg, but no charges had been laid.

"We do encourage all community members who have any concerns regarding the welfare of children to make their first point of contact to police or to Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services,” she said.