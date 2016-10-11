No bail for mum charged over robbery with violence

IN CUSTODY: Sarah Kay Adelle Winchester, 35, appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged over Monday's robbery.

A BUNDABERG mother accused of using men as muscle to commit a robbery was refused bail today.

Sarah Kay Adelle Winchester, 35, appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on one count of entering a dwelling with intent to commit a crime at night with violence and one count of robbery with violence.

The charges come after Winchester allegedly entered a Quay St premises about 2.30am on Monday and threatened the male occupant with a knife before taking jewellery and money.

But Winchester's defence barrister, Craig Ryan, said the case was highly circumstantial with no evidence from police identifying his client as being linked to the crime.

"They are the suspicions of the police and there is no evidence she was anywhere near the place," Mr Ryan said.

The court was told Ms Winchester, a mother of two from Bundaberg, lives with her co accused, who remains at large.

Mr Ryan said police had wrongly determined Winchester was involved because she lived with the co-accused and her car was used in the robbery.

"Guilt by association cannot be the law," Mr Ryan said.

"These are allegations only but nothing to support it," he said.

"The offences are of serious nature but she is not involved in it.

"There is no evidence that she poses a danger to the community."

Magistrate Neil Lavaring denied Winchester bail and remanded Winchester in custody until Thursday.