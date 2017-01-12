Nine recent changes to smoking laws you may not know about

THERE has never been a better time to kick the habit as smoking rules tighten up in Queensland.

New rules came into play at the end of last year, including a ban on temporary retail outlets selling tobacco products.

Local governments have been given the power to ban smoking in any public area under their control.

New rules apply to smoking at taxi ranks. Blainey Woodham

1. Taxi ranks, bus stops, ferry terminals

No smoking within five metres.

Kids' sporting events will come under different rules. Jason Dougherty

2. Under-18 sporting events

No smoking within 10 metres.

Young people using skate parks will be better protected. Scottie Simmonds BUN09011SKA3

3. Skate parks

No smoking within 10 metres.

Kids at childcare centres will be protected from smoke.

4. Childcare centres, kindergartens and after school care

No smoking within five metres.

Shoppers in outdoor malls will not be allowed to smoke at all. DAN PELED

5. Outdoor pedestrian malls

No smoking at all.

Smokers won't be able to light up with five metres of an aged care facility. Contributed

6. Residential aged care facilities

No smoking within five metres unless in a designated area.

Entrances are protected from smoking. Crystal Spencer

7. Any non-residential building entrance

No smoking within five metres from the entrance.

New rules apply to precincts around designated State Government buildings.

8. Pedestrian precincts around prescribed State Government buildings

No smoking allowed.

No smoking allowed at any public pool. Mike Knott

9. Public swimming pools

No smoking allowed.

Other current laws

Outdoor public areas:

No smoking at outdoor public places such as patrolled beaches, children's playground equipment and major sports stadiums.

Smoking in vehicles:

No smoking in cars where children under the age of 16 years are present.

Eating or drinking venues:

No smoking anywhere inside pubs, clubs, restaurants and workplaces.

No smoking at commercial outdoor eating or drinking areas.

Educational facilities:

No smoking at state and non-state schools, and for five metres beyond their boundaries.

Hospitals, healthcare and residential aged care facilities:

No smoking at public and private hospitals and health facilities, and for five metres beyond their boundaries.

Tobacco sales:

No sales of tobacco products to children under 18 years of age.

Mandatory training of employees who sell tobacco products.

Bans on the display of tobacco products at retail outlets.

Mandatory no-smoking and quit smoking signs at retail outlets.

No tobacco advertising or competitions.

Tobacco vending machines must be located in bar or poker machine areas only.

Electronic cigarettes:

Electronic cigarettes cannot be used in no-smoking indoor and outdoor areas, sold to children under 18 years of age, or advertised, promoted or displayed at retail outlets.

So what else is coming?

From 1 February 2017 smoking in national parks will also be banned in within 10 metres of in-use campsites and any public facilities, such as: