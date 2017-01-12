Nine recent changes to smoking laws you may not know about

THERE has never been a better time to kick the habit as smoking rules tighten up in Queensland.
New rules came into play at the end of last year, including a ban on temporary retail outlets selling tobacco products.
Local governments have been given the power to ban smoking in any public area under their control.
1. Taxi ranks, bus stops, ferry terminals
No smoking within five metres.
2. Under-18 sporting events
No smoking within 10 metres.
3. Skate parks
No smoking within 10 metres.
4. Childcare centres, kindergartens and after school care
No smoking within five metres.
5. Outdoor pedestrian malls
No smoking at all.
6. Residential aged care facilities
No smoking within five metres unless in a designated area.
7. Any non-residential building entrance
No smoking within five metres from the entrance.
8. Pedestrian precincts around prescribed State Government buildings
No smoking allowed.
9. Public swimming pools
No smoking allowed.
Other current laws
Outdoor public areas:
- No smoking at outdoor public places such as patrolled beaches, children's playground equipment and major sports stadiums.
Smoking in vehicles:
- No smoking in cars where children under the age of 16 years are present.
Eating or drinking venues:
- No smoking anywhere inside pubs, clubs, restaurants and workplaces.
- No smoking at commercial outdoor eating or drinking areas.
Educational facilities:
- No smoking at state and non-state schools, and for five metres beyond their boundaries.
Hospitals, healthcare and residential aged care facilities:
- No smoking at public and private hospitals and health facilities, and for five metres beyond their boundaries.
Tobacco sales:
- No sales of tobacco products to children under 18 years of age.
- Mandatory training of employees who sell tobacco products.
- Bans on the display of tobacco products at retail outlets.
- Mandatory no-smoking and quit smoking signs at retail outlets.
- No tobacco advertising or competitions.
- Tobacco vending machines must be located in bar or poker machine areas only.
Electronic cigarettes:
- Electronic cigarettes cannot be used in no-smoking indoor and outdoor areas, sold to children under 18 years of age, or advertised, promoted or displayed at retail outlets.
So what else is coming?
From 1 February 2017 smoking in national parks will also be banned in within 10 metres of in-use campsites and any public facilities, such as:
- Picnic tables
- Toilet blocks
- Barbecues
- Visitor information centres
- Shelters, jetties
- Boat ramps