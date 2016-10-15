Nick Kyrgios' $22K fine is a slap on the wrist

Australia's Nick Kyrgios plays a shot during his Davis Cup tennis match against Slovakia's Andrej Martinin at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (AAP Image/David Moir) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

NICK Kyrgios has been hit with a $22,000 fine for his behaviour at the Shanghai Masters during the week.

As he just won $310,000 for winning the Japanese Open the weekend before it is like slapping him across the wrist with wet tissue.

His antics during the match and afterwards at a press conference were so childish it was an embarrassment to the sport.

The television news coverage showed that during the game it was blatantly obvious Kyrgios stopped trying and just made a farce of the match.

He then had a run in with the chair umpire who quite rightly told him that he was acting totally unprofessional.

To top it off he then got involved with a spectator who suggested that Kyrgios respect the game and respect the spectators.

It was his comments at the press conference afterwards that would make you wonder if he does have a full grasp on reality.

Tickets for the early matches in this kind of event would cost between $100 and $500 so it showed some of his comments were just plain stupid.

Things like suggesting that if the person criticizing him was so good why wasn't he on the tour playing - just a dumb comment to someone who paid to watch tennis.

If they don't like the way I play just get up and leave - don't worry that they paid a heap for their ticket.

Comments like this shows what total disrespect Kyrgios has for the game that gives him so much.

These spectators who turn up and pay the big money to watch matches help build up the massive prize money for these tennis stars.

There is no way should they have to witness some spoilt brat put on some childish tantrum.

The sad thing is that the sport is so lenient towards player behaviour only three players all ranked outside the top 200 have been suspended in the last 12 months.

While this weakness is in place there is no way that players like Kyrgios will show any respect for the game and its spectators.

Even worse he will probably back representing Australia in the Davis Cup with the Australian officials fawning over him trying to coax him to perform at his best.

I would rather see Australia lose Davis Cup matches than have someone who behaves like Kyrgios gain some credibility from representing our great sporting nation.

All sports need to take the line of the Australian Rugby League that behaviour on and off the field count towards representing the country.

By Robert Edgar