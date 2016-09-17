NewsMail is off and running for the region

DON'T TRIP: NewsMail staff are put through their paces for Kick the Kilos.

HOPEFULLY by the time you read this, you will have already downloaded the Strava app, signed up to the NewsMail club and have clocked your first kilometres as we battle against other towns in the 12-week campaign.

To show we practice what we preach, the team at the NewsMail is ready to Kick the Kilos with the community.

Starting next Saturday, we want everyone to join us in Bargara for a walk along the foreshore to Mon Repos and back, before enjoying breakfast on the beach.

The great thing about Kick the Kilos is anyone, of any fitness level, can participate, you just need to have the app running while you clock up the kilometres, whether that's walking around the shops, taking the dog for a walk or cycling into work.

Let's show those other towns what we're made of.

More details on the group walk will appear next week.