29°
News

New street name to honour Mon Repos farming family

22nd Nov 2016 4:39 PM
HISTORY: Qunaba Mill, circa 1928, was established by Augustus Barton in 1884 and originally called Mon Repos Mill.
HISTORY: Qunaba Mill, circa 1928, was established by Augustus Barton in 1884 and originally called Mon Repos Mill.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE rich history of Mon Repos will be honoured with the naming of the unnamed road reserve that will be constructed to service the Bundaberg Regional Council Animal Management Facility.

At yesterday's ordinary meeting, councillors unanimously voted in favour of naming the road De Courcy Dr, in memory of Geraldine De Courcy, the wife of Augustus Purling Barton.

Mr Barton established the homestead Mon Repos in the 1880s.

Mr Barton was a a semi-retired grazier who took an interest in sugar farming and built the homestead and used scoria stones from the Hummock to build walls around the cane fields.

In 1884 he established a sugar mill to crush cane he was growing on his plantation, with the the juice being supplied to Millaquin Mill for further processing until 1887.

In October 1899 the owners of Millaquin Mill, the Queensland National Bank, purchased the mill and renamed it Qunaba.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  augustus purling barton bargara bundaberg regional council de courcy drive geraldine de courcy hummock millaquin mill mon repos mon repos mill pound queensland national bank qunaba the hummock

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Why join the SES?

WHEN disaster strikes, it's the men and women in bright orange who are there.

MP rejects claim direction was to protect her ocean views

MP rejects claim direction was to protect her ocean views

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett says rival MP Leanne Donaldson has a conflict of interest regarding a direction to change Bundy's planning scheme.

Matter of time until catastrophic quake strikes: expert

SHAKE UP: Central Queensland Seismology Research Group leader Mike Turnbull believes more funding needs to go in to earthquake research before a disaster happens near Bundaberg.

Leading seismologist says small quakes will lead to bigger ones

Government slammed over permanent scallop closure

BOMB-SHELL: Commercial fishermen fear the closure of 30% of scallop stock areas will cripple the industry.

Bundy fishers say proposal is 'idiotic'

Bennett wrote minister letter asking for turtle protection

OOPS: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has lashed Deputy Premier Jackie Trad - for doing something he wrote to her asking for.

Government says Burnett MP 'playing politics'

Local Partners

CBD parklets are coming to Bundy

TRADERS in the Bundaberg CBD area are being invited to participate in the roll out of a new council initiative

Our new magistrate in Bundaberg

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

'Highly respected' figure to take on role

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 22

HUMP DAY: Lauren Brisbane from QCamel camel dairy is running a tasting and information session at Alchemy Well-Being Cafe today.

Five things you need to know today

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

For sale: baby shoes. Never worn

ERNEST Hemingway took up a challenge to write a story in six words.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

KIM Kardashian West is reportedly set to make her first high-profile public appearance since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last month.

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Extreme virtual reality arcade launch: 'Swim with whales'

SNEAK PEEK: Virtual reality technology is no longer a futuristic ideal; two Ipswich entrepreneurs are setting up Queensland's first virtual reality arcade these school holidays.

Ipswich entrepreneurs leading the way in virtual reality

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

Kanye West hospitalised after tour cancellation

HIP-hop star reportedly suffering from exhaustion.

Ruby Rose had instant reconnection with Jess Origliasso

Ruby Rose knew it was love the second she saw Jess Origliasso again

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a George Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $260,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!

97 Dittmann Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Impeccably presented, this property is the pinnacle of class and quality in a home. No expense has been spared in creating a modern, comfortable family home in the...

MASSIVELY REDUCED! UNBELIEVABLE VALUE!

4 Scherer Boulevard, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 2 O/A $390,000

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, MASSIVE OUTDOOR AREA, GORGEOUS POOL, LOVELY ESTATE The owners are taking a big loss, this is excellent value for money. MUST BE...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $250,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car accommodation, 800m2 allotment, air conditioning and a list...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

AMAZING SERENE RURAL LIFESTYLE

17 Mark Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

A serene acreage property offering the most tranquil of rural settings to enjoy from your back veranda that runs the full length of the home. This home is all...

CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLY IN THE CHRISTMAS STREET!

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

QUALITY HOME IN A QUALITY LOCATION

125 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $389,000

Situated in a well elevated position and conveniently located just a few minutes to Bundaberg's major retail hub of Sugarland Shopping town, primary school, 5...

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!