New street name to honour Mon Repos farming family

THE rich history of Mon Repos will be honoured with the naming of the unnamed road reserve that will be constructed to service the Bundaberg Regional Council Animal Management Facility.

At yesterday's ordinary meeting, councillors unanimously voted in favour of naming the road De Courcy Dr, in memory of Geraldine De Courcy, the wife of Augustus Purling Barton.

Mr Barton established the homestead Mon Repos in the 1880s.

Mr Barton was a a semi-retired grazier who took an interest in sugar farming and built the homestead and used scoria stones from the Hummock to build walls around the cane fields.

In 1884 he established a sugar mill to crush cane he was growing on his plantation, with the the juice being supplied to Millaquin Mill for further processing until 1887.

In October 1899 the owners of Millaquin Mill, the Queensland National Bank, purchased the mill and renamed it Qunaba.