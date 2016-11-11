New store announced in Stockland centre

ON TRACK: Work on the new $30 million Stockland Kensington retail development is progressing and scheduled to open in late March next year.

BUNDABERG'S newest shopping centre is edging closer to opening and local business operators are urged to to apply now for one of the last remaining opportunities to be a part of the new development.

The $30 million Stockland Kensington complex, situated in the former Bunnings building on Takalvan St, is on schedule to open in late March, 2017.

Earlier this week, Stockland confirmed The Reject Shop, one of Australia's largest discount variety retailers, will be open a store in the centre.

The 650sqm store will join a stable of new convenience based food and service operators including a cafe, sushi train, noodles, kebab shop, beautician and nail bar.

The new centre, located adjacent to Sugarland Shoppingtown in Bundaberg West, will be anchored by a full-line, 4,500sqm Coles supermarket and a 150sqm Liquorland outlet.

The centre will focus on everyday convenience and will offer customers easy access to approximately 260 covered parking bays.

Construction on Stockland Kensington commenced in July this year and the project is generating 73 jobs during construction, and will create around 70 new, local retail jobs in perpetuity once the new shopping centre is open and actively trading.

Stockland development manager Geraldine Burke said the development was on schedule.

"We are excited to offer the very latest and greatest new Coles supermarket design and fit out, which will be complimented by a diverse mix of retailers and retail service providers that will appeal to customers' every day needs,” she said.

With only a couple of remaining tenancy spaces left, Stockland is urging any local business operators to contact the leasing team to secure one of the last remaining business opportunities at the brand new centre.

"We're fielding high levels of inquiry from businesses and national franchise groups,” Ms Burke.

"We look forward to offering the people of Bundaberg greater convenience and more choice in their retail needs.

"Stockland Kensington will provide the perfect place for the weekly grocery shop, or as a place to meet, eat, and socialise with family and friends over coffee or lunch.”