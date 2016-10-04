28°
News

The new scam that threatens to deport you

4th Oct 2016 12:44 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is warning migrants to watch out for scammers pretending to be from the 'Department of Immigration', threatening deportation and demanding money.

The ACCC has received 300 reports about this scam since March, with more than $150,000 reported lost.

"The scammers target migrants and temporary visa holders, claiming there are problems with their immigration paperwork or visa status and they need to pay a fee to correct the problem and avoid deportation.

These scammers often glean personal information from social media, making the demands seem more legitimate," ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard warned.

"Recently, these scams have been going one step further, threatening the arrest of loved ones, or claiming they have already been arrested or detained. They demand payment through wire transfers or iTunes gift cards."

"Scammers may try to pressure you by calling incessantly and harassing you, even threatening to send the police to your house. Simply hang up and do not respond. If you give your money to a scammer, you will never see it again," Ms Rickard said.

"The Department of Immigration and Border Protection will never ask for wire transfers or iTune cards as a payment option."

"If in doubt, don't use any contact details provided by the caller, instead look up the government department or organisation yourself in the phone book or online and phone or email them."

Protect yourself

• If you receive a phone call out of the blue from someone claiming to be from the 'Department of Immigration' or any government agency telling you that you will be deported unless you pay a fine, hang up.

• If you have any doubts about someone who says they are from a government department, contact the department directly. Don't use any phone numbers, email addresses or websites provided by the caller - find them through an independent source such as a phone book or online search

• Never send any money via wire transfer or any other means to anyone you do not know or trust.

• Never give your personal information, bank account or credit card details over the phone unless you are sure you are speaking with a trusted source and you understand why the person is calling you. If you think you have provided your details to a scammer, contact your bank or financial institution immediately.

• Be aware of DIBP fees and charges and make sure you know why you have been asked to pay more. You can check DIBP's fees and charges at: http://www.border.gov.au/Trav/Visa/Fees

• Know your visa status and entitlements. The DIBP may not have any need to contact you so if you receive a call from someone claiming to represent the DIBP and you are concerned, do not provide your personal information and end the call.

You can report immigration fraud matters to the Department of Immigration and Border Protection through their Immigration Dob-In Service.
You can report scams to the ACCC via the Scamwatch report a scam page or by calling 1300 795 995.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  scams

Drivers put others' safety at risk by rushing home

Drivers put others' safety at risk by rushing home

"DISAPPOINTING” is how Bundaberg's top traffic cop has described the behaviour of some motorists on the region's roads over the long weekend.

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Fears someone will die if barricade isn't erected

ROLLOVER: Elliott Heads residents want safety barricades installed after two crashes in four days.

Crashes promt locals to call for safety measure

Woman left in fear after man threatens to kill her dog

THREATS: A Bundaberg dog owner has received letters threating to kill their pet for barking.

Bundaberg woman left terrified after threats to kill dogs

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

New exciting events for RiverFeast

POPULAR: The Popular Food Cart will be there.

Don't sit home being bored

New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year.

A new farmers market is coming to Bundaberg

Latest deals and offers

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

CHRIS Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher certainly has tickets on the new Oasis film

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SUPERB LOCATION

31 MONTGOMERY STREET, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE! OWNERS ARE READY TO MOVE ON AND HAVE HEAVILY REDUCED THE PRICE! The care and attention to detail is evident immediately as you arrive at...

ONLY THREE LEFT! DON&#39;T WAIT UNTIL IT&#39;S TOO LATE!

8-10/130 Miller Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 2 From $455,000

DRASTICALLY REDUCED TO CLEAR THE LAST 3 UNITS! This is where you want to be in Bargara! The most perfect position, walking distance to all that Bargara has to...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $399,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

VALUE AND VERSATILITY - DUAL LIVING IDEAL FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

24 Slocomb Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 3 3 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in a highly sort after pocket in Avenell Heights this home offers convenience to amenities, value and versatility for those looking for dual living and...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a GEORGE ST, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $375,000

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

TOP FLOOR APARTMENT WITH SCENIC OUTLOOK

9-6 McDougall Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $345,000

Situated on the 3rd level in Beach Break apartments overlooking reserved pastoral land and park land, the complex offers a relaxing and tranquil living environment...

DIRECT OCEAN FRONT, UNRESTRICTED VIEWS and JUST LIKE NEW

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

TOO NICE TO PASS UP AT THIS PRICE

3/8 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

A lovely 2 bedroom unit in a complex of just 3 units that is an easy walking distance to the C.B.D of beautiful Bundaberg for just $95,000. The home offers such a...

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Developers boost confidence in Bundaberg property market

Slow and steady growth has always been Bundaberg’s way

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'