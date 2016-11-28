New range of donuts in Bundy are a sugar lover's dream

BUNDABERG'S sweet tooths are in luck with a new range of donuts that may just prevent them having to travel to Brisbane for a creative sugar hit.

Donut King has launched a permanent line of donuts which includes flavours from caramel, orange, mint and lamington to marshmallow and apple.

Donut King has launched a new range. Mike Knott

Donut King Sugarland franchise partners Michael and Joanne Gee said the Royal Range was the biggest shake up to their store's core product line in 30 years.

"We have seen the growth in popularity of overindulgent donuts that are loaded with sweet fillings and are worthy of a dessert lovers' Instagram feed,” they said.

Sara McPhail

"Donut King will never part with the warm cinnamon donuts we're famous for, but our store is excited to shake up our offering with a new line of indulgent donuts.

"The specialty donuts are covered with various sweets, mini dots, confetti sprinkles, butternut biscuits, coconut, and are filled with different flavours, chocolate, caramel, marshmallow, cream, spiced apple.”

Creative donut lovers also have the chance to create their own royal donut through a competition on Donut King's national Facebook page.

"Donut fans can create their own royal donut and have the chance for their donut to join The Royal Range family in all of the Donut King stores nationally - we hope that one of our customers wins, so start getting creative,” the couple said.

Customers wanting to enter the competition can visit www.facebook.com/DonutKing.

For more information visit www.donutking.com.au or follow them at https://www.facebook.com/DonutKing.

The new donuts