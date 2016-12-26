New pathways coming to Bundaberg

GET ON YOUR BIKE: A pathway extension is coming to Bundaberg to promote a healthy lifestyle.

A 2.5KM EXTENSION to the region's pathway network is underway and tops off a massive year in pathway investment as part of the council's commitment to promoting healthy and active lifestyles.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said local contractor Christensen Industries had already started work on the $500,000 pathway program.

"Six locations in Bundaberg and coastal areas have been included in this pathway project,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Extensions to existing pathways will be made in Avoca, Milbank, Burnett Heads, Moore Park Beach, Bargara and Svensson Heights. This will offer greater pedestrian accessibility to facilities including schools, the Causeway at Bargara, shops and the Bundaberg Cemetery.”

The project is scheduled to be completed by May 2017, weather permitting.

Cr Dempsey said Council recognised the importance of enhancing recreational opportunities throughout the region which was reflected in Councils $2 million commitment to pathway projects in the 2016/2017 budget.

"Council is committed to providing a first-class pathway network for the region's residents.

"We believe it is important for residents to have access to these facilities which provide opportunities to improve health and wellbeing or simply a chance to get outdoors and enjoy the beautiful Bundaberg region at a relaxed pace. I want to encourage families to get out and enjoy the region's stunning parks and natural areas.

"This investment will be complemented in future budgets to ensure a rollout of pathway infrastructure identified in Council's Multi Modal Pathway Strategy that meets the expanding recreation and connectivity needs of our community.”

The announcement of the pathway program comes after the recent completion of the Baldwin Swamp Pathway and Cycleway upgrade. "This project includes safety upgrades on the Princess Street access point, extensions to pathways and the installation of an impressive new bridge crossing the lagoon that will ensure the beautiful natural area of Baldwin Swamp can be enjoyed by families for years to come.”

The $390,000 Baldwin Swamp project was jointly funded by Bundaberg Regional Council and the Queensland Government through the 2015-16 Cycle Network Local Government Grants Program.