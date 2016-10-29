New owners roll out welcome mat at Bucca Hotel

WITH buckets of enthusiasm and plenty of personality to boot, the new owners of the Bucca Hotel, Ron Kadel and Judy Green, are ready to showcase what has kept this establishment grand for nearly 120 years.

Judy said she and Ron were initially attracted to owning the hotel because it had such a wonderful history in the area.

"We could really see the huge potential that the hotel had and wanted to put our own special touch on it,” she said.

"The beauty of Bucca is that it is a great area to live and not far from Bundaberg, Agnes Water, Moore Park and Gin Gin so is very central.

The Bucca Hotel definitely knows how to serve up something completely tasty for lunch or dinner

"With both of us coming from country Queensland we knew the difference that a hotel can make to an area both as a place for locals to come and be known by name but also for visitors to the area to get a taste of the area's hospitality.”

With 120-year celebrations beginning next year, Ron and Judy are set to give the hotel a slight makeover to reflect their designs for its future and are pleased with the huge potential that both the building and the surrounding area have.

The Bucca Hotel beer garden is under cover so a great place for a drink whatever the weather

From a relaxed beer garden through to a shady tree area where families can spend the afternoon, and an old fashioned main bar the Bucca Hotel has that wonderful country feel that makes people want to come back again and again.

Ron and Judy encourage locals to bring visitors to the area to the hotel for a meal or even to sample the updated accommodation out the back of the establishment.

They definitely won't be left hungry considering the hotel has both a lunch and dinner menu served seven days.

The Bucca Hotel welcomes you to see what everyone is talking about

Add to that there will be live music most Sunday's mixed with a delicious barbecue from noon.

"We welcome bucks and hens' night celebrations and special birthday functions.

"We are also looking forward to welcoming back the bike and car clubs to use the Bucca Hotel as a riding destination and a place to pull into for meals and a cold drink or fresh coffee.

"There is ample room for parking and camping available on site.”

The Bucca Hotel grounds are an ideal place to relax with friends

Bucca Hotel is an ideal place for coach tours and bus trips to come for lunch or just stop for a drink in the shade.

"We want The Bucca Hotel to be the first place that people think of whether they are wanting a quiet drink on a Friday afternoon, a fabulous celebration or even a family friendly lunch or dinner.”

The Bucca Hotel is pleased to be able to support the local community in providing the grounds for the Bucca Twilight Markets with the first one due to be held on November 26 from 4pm to 8pm, the Twilight Markets are set to become a regular event in Bucca.