New Monduran Bridge on track for March completion

BRIDGE UPGRADE: Former Mayor of the Burnett area and regular bridge user Bill Neubecker inspecting the state of Monduran Bridge in 2014.

THE construction of the new Monduran Bridge is progressing on schedule with the $3 million project expected to be completed in March.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said some councillors had travelled to the construction site this week as part of an inspection of council infrastructure projects in the Gin Gin region.

"The new bridge is certainly impressive and is a much-needed aid for improved transport options in an area where logging and high volumes of citrus transport is required,” Cr Dempsey said.

"The realigned bridge will be about half a metre higher than its wooden predecessor and provides for two-lane traffic and replaces a low level crossing that has been in place since 2009.”

Cr Dempsey said the new bridge would provide for improved social interaction for local residents as well as being a catalyst to grow business and economic activity for the entire region.

Councillors finalised their inspection with a visit to the Gin Gin Pool to view the latest improvements installed there.