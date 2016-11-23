New mobile phone tower on gets the green light

IN A move it says will improve coverage in Bargara, Vodafone has had an application to install a tower on the Bargara Golf Course approved.

Despite Councillor Greg Barnes, whose division is centred on Bargara, opposing the application on the basis of its location, the material change of use was approved with all other Bundaberg Regional councillors giving it the nod at yesterday's ordinary meeting.

Cr Barnes questioned the tower's proximity to houses and argued an alternative site at the Bargara Service Centre on Hughes Rd would have been more appropriate.

He said when he queried a Vodafone representative about why the service centre was unsuitable he was told the visual amenity of the flag pole would be conflicted by the tower, a suggestion Cr Barnes said he found "absurd”.

Despite Cr Barnes decision to vote against the application, it was approved.

A 25m high monopole with three panel antennas along with remote radio units, combiners, feeder, mast head amplifiers and a three bay outdoor unit at ground level adjacent to the facility will now be installed.

The tower will be contained within a secure compound about 45m north-west of the 14th green on the Bargara Golf Course, 65m from the nearest residential zoned land and at least 100m from the nearest existing dwelling.

Speaking in favour of the application, Councillor Ross Sommerfeld said telecommunications coverage was vital to grow the city and businesses.

He said the report addressed the concerns raised in five submissions, including the visual impact, two other towers already within 500m and the negative affect on surrounding property values.

The report concluded devaluation of surrounding properties was a subjective matter and no supporting information or facts to support those grounds were provided.

The visual impact was negated by the fact the area was buffered by existing vegetation bordering the fairways of the golf course and as existing towers have been kept to the minimum height required, companies cannot share tower locations.