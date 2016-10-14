24°
New medicinal cannabis laws set for Queensland

14th Oct 2016 7:26 PM
A marijuana plant for medicinal use.
A marijuana plant for medicinal use. Glen Stubbe

QUEENSLAND has the most progressive medicinal cannabis laws in Australia after the Parliament unanimously passed legislation by Parliament last Sunday night.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett supported the legislation that paved the way for patients to access medicinal cannabis.

"This legislation is a milestone for those who have campaigned tirelessly and engaged with our electoral office for changes that will allow access to medicinal cannabis," Mr Bennett said.

"Our office has heard many emotional stories of families with young children with epilepsy, suffering life-threatening seizures, and what they have to go through on a daily basis."

Former Hinkler MP Paul Neville has been a strong advocate for medical marijuana and welcomed the news. His granddaughter Ava, now 11, suffers from a rare condition called tuberous sclerosis, which means she has benign tumours throughout her body.

Mr Neville said Ava used to experience up to 10 seizures a day but today, thanks to hemp oil, that has been dramatically reduced.

"She has a better lifestyle; cognitively she is more responsive and she can participate more effectively at school and sport", he said.

Mr Neville and his daughter in law Joelle appeared before the Senate Inquiry into medicinal cannabis. Ava's advancement was one of the case studies in their report.

Mr Bennet said it was important to note that the legislation provides a transparent and robust regulatory framework to manage access to medicinal cannabis and allow greater use of medicinal cannabis products for some patients.

Importantly the new legislation provides a legitimate pathway for Queensland patients of any age and with a range of conditions to access legal medicinal cannabis products.

The use of medicinal cannabis will be integrated into patient treatment plans and overseen by a medical

The use of cannabis without the appropriate approvals will continue to be illegal in Queensland.

"What remains is to sort the framework and red tape around people who want to grow medicinal hemp. 　

Topics:  family case studies former mp paul neville medicinal marijuana queensland law stephen bennett mp

