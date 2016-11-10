New law aims to protect small businesses

BUSINESS owners are being reminded that a new law protecting small businesses from unfair contract terms will come into effect at the end of the week.

Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell said from November 12, the new law would help protect small businesses, employing fewer than 20 people, from terms that are deemed to be unfair in standard form contracts with larger businesses.

"At the moment we have a situation where smaller players who are doing business with the big guys, usually have no choice but to enter into a standard form contract that has been drawn up with little - if any - input from their end; basically they have to either 'take it or leave it,” Ms Carnell said.

"When it comes to contract bargaining power, the scales are tipped in favour of big business, so these laws are certainly a game-changer in this space.”

Under the new laws, to be administered by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and Australian Securities and Investments Commission, contract terms presented to small business may be struck out if they're considered by a court or tribunal to unfairly benefit one party over the other.

Terms that could potentially be caught by the new law include those allowing a big business to unilaterally increase the price of a service with no opt-out option for the small business, automatic rollover terms that renew contracts without the express consent of a small business and a term that removes the liability of the big business while limiting the rights of the small business.

More information is available via the websites at www.asbfeo.gov.au or www.accc.gov.au.