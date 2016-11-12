New finance system for North Burnett council

NORTH Burnett Regional Council has launched a new online business and finance system, replacing a system which has been in use by the council for over 30 years.

North Burnett Regional Council Mayor Cr Rachel Chambers said this was an exciting step forward in providing a more consistent, contemporary customer experience.

"The new system will provide benefits to residents including the ability to link multiple accounts for one customer and incorporate electronic options such as website payments, planned for implementation early to mid 2017," Cr Chambers said.

"The new system will also allow for a single point for entry or amendments to customer contact information.

"This will mean residents will only need to provide their change of details, such as their address, once only, and all relevant areas such as rates notices (and) dog registrations will all be updated automatically."