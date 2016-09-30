29°
New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

Ashley Clark
| 15th Sep 2016 4:58 PM Updated: 30th Sep 2016 6:59 AM
MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year.
MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year. janp

BUNDABERG producers, businesses and residents are set to benefit from a huge farmers market, eatery and social hub when it opens at the end of the year.

Lana's Farmers Markets is the brainchild of Cliff Crampton, Kellie Sheehy and their team and the Bundaberg developers are calling for stallholders to come on board in what they say is going to be the region's premium meeting place.

 

EXCITING PROJECT: Kellie Sheehy and Cliff Crampton go over the plans for the new all-weather farmers market and social hub being built in Bundaberg.
EXCITING PROJECT: Kellie Sheehy and Cliff Crampton go over the plans for the new all-weather farmers market and social hub being built in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN150916MARK1

 

"The idea came about from us having a spare block of land that we didn't know what to do with," Mr Crampton said.

"I found out the produce here gets trafficked all over the state and then winds up back here again. So I wanted to try and capture that produce here and give it straight to the general public."

Mr Crampton said the venue in Stancer Ct will operate as two distinct types of markets: fresh produce and food during the day and an Eat Street style during the night.

"In the beginning we plan to operate on a Saturday from 7am to 2pm, then close until 4pm and reopen with a range of international food vendors, entertainment and more until 10pm," he said.

"We want to be able to supply fresh produce to everyone during the day and then at night time we want to be a premium meeting place for people to meet and enjoy themselves with entertainment, food and beverages."

 

EAT STREET: A map of the proposed Lana's Farmers Markets.
EAT STREET: A map of the proposed Lana's Farmers Markets. Ashley Clark

Mr Crampton said the aim was to open on Saturday every week and then eventually operate across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

He said the venue, positioned on 8800sq m, would be all-weather-proof, include a range of shipping container vendors, pop-up stalls, great entertainment and parking space for 101 cars.

"It's an all weather market so you can come in the pouring rain if you want to because there is plenty of cover," he said.

"We want to fill it with diverse, unique stalls, for example we have one fellow that will open a 40ft fit-out cafe in a shipping container."

"We are excited about the concept and being able to bring it to the country. These types of things don't have to be in the city all the time."

 

NEW DEVELOPMENT: Building has started on the all-weather market.
NEW DEVELOPMENT: Building has started on the all-weather market. Paul Donaldson BUN150916MARK8

The developers are now on the hunt for more stallholders to help make their vision a reality.

"We currently have applications of over 200 and they will be hand-selected so they complement each other."

Mr Crampton said the market, which had been named in memory of his late sister, was two years in the making and was set to open in November or December this year.

"I think this is definitely something Bundaberg needs," he said.

Expressions of interest from growers, producers, and vendors with quality products are still being sought.

To apply, click here.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  eat street, farmers markets, lana's farmers markets, whatson

