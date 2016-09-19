New dive boat to boost region's tourism

DIVE BOAT: Brett Lakey, owner of the Lady Musgrave Experience, has added a new boat to his growing fleet. The new Seacat will operate adventure diving tours off Lady Musgrave Island. Pictured is Jeff Wilson, Lis Van Doren, Casey Hambrecht and Brett Lakey at Bundaberg Port.

BUNDABERG'S booming tourism industry has a new string to add to its bow.

Brett Lakey, the entrepreneur that brought the Main Event catamaran and Lady Musgrave Island tours to the Bundaberg Port, has now started adventure dive tours at the island.

Mr Lakey showed off his new dive boat Seacat this week.

The boat will be permanently moored at Lady Musgrave with divers ferried to the vessel on the Main Event.

Mr Lakey said the Seacat was capable of taking eight divers on a double dive.

"It is an adventure dive product for experienced divers,” Mr Lakey said.

"Divers will see sharks, mantarays and amazing reef in areas rarely visited.”

The new tours can take in the outer reef off Musgrave Island and neighbouring islands, Fairfax and Hoskyn.

Mr Lakey is the only person taking divers to these pristine locations on the southern Great Barrier Reef.

He said the reefs are untouched and the only people who have access to them are people on live-aboard yachts.

The tours have already had a lot of interest from dive clubs in the south-east corner.

Mr Lakey said people will now be able to dive the best of the southern Great Barrier Reef on a day tour just four hours from Brisbane and three hours from the Sunshine Coast. Yesterday the Main Event crew were gearing up for a busy school holiday period with daily tours to Lady Musgrave Island.