New campaign targets complacency on our farms

IN BUNDABERG'S tight-knit farming community, everyone knows somebody affected by a workplace accident.

For Sue and Eddy Zaina, who run SnapFresh farm at Elliott, it always hits close to home.

"Here in Bundaberg, it's a really close farming community. Whenever it happens, it's very sad,” Sue said.

The Zainas had no hesitation in hosting Employment Minister Grace Grace yesterday to launch the State Government's new agricultural safety campaign.

The face of the campaign, which will include TV ads, posters and online resources, is Queensland safety ambassador and former Bronco Shane Webcke, who lost his father in a farm accident 22 years ago.

"There's Shane's story and so many others,” Sue said.

"We haven't had (an accident) in a long time, and that is largely because we have a lot of procedures in place.

"If someone is inexperienced, we don't throw them in the deep end with equipment - we have thorough training programs.

"But sometimes, an accident is an accident. We just do everything we can.

"For us, prevention is better than cure.”

That is the heart of the new safety campaign, which Ms Grace said was in response to a disproportionally high death and injury rate in agriculture compared to other industries.

"Only 3% of Queenslanders work on farms, yet nearly 30% of workplace deaths occur on them,” she said.

"Around 13 workers lose their lives in the agriculture industry each year with a further 1700 injured on the job.

"If employers and workers take a few extra seconds to stop and think about the risks, they may well prevent another tragic death.”

Bundaberg police are on board the campaign too, with Inspector Pat Swindells saying the police would hold forums with backpacker hostels across the region to assess the needs of foreign workers who may be unfamiliar with the climate, language and workplace procedures.

