New business ready to serve fresh Queensland grown coffee

Crystal Jones
| 5th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Kyllie and Bret Newey have started up their Hit 'N' Run Barista mobile coffee van.
Kyllie and Bret Newey have started up their Hit 'N' Run Barista mobile coffee van.

FANCY a coffee, cookie or ice cream?

The next time you're at an event keep your eyes peeled for the Hit 'N' Run coffee bar.

The mobile business was started nine weeks ago by Bundaberg couple Kyllie and Bret Newey after Bret was injured and could no longer work in his IT job.

"It's something me and my husband had been talking about for a while,” Mrs Newey said.

"I got trained in Brisbane and we're trying to make a name for ourselves.”

Mrs Newey said they started up hot coffees and then added iced coffees and chocolates menu after much demand and to beat the heat they also stock Home Ice Cream.

"We approached Sam the local Home Ice Cream man instead of getting, like, Peters and giving the big name people more money,” she said.

"We wanted to keep things local.”

Kyllie and Bret Newey have started up their Hit 'N' Run Barista mobile coffee van.
Kyllie and Bret Newey have started up their Hit 'N' Run Barista mobile coffee van.

Mrs Newey said while most coffee beans were grown overseas, theirs were grown and roasted in Queensland from Black Mountain Coffee.

"These are actually grown and roasted in Cairns in the Atherton Tablelands,” she said.

Mrs Newey said their mobile van had already been in business at several events in the region and they were happy to also use their presence for fundraising.

"I guess we just felt like there's many cafes here in town and it also gives us the opportunity to travel,” she said.

Mrs Newey said it had been a family affair with Bret's mum, who had a Bundaberg cafe for 11 years, helping out along the way.

"It's a family based business,” she said.

Mrs Newey said the business allowed them the freedom to work around her husband's medical appointments and be flexible with their hours.

She said the only difficulty they encountered along the way was being rejected from events where organisers only called for one coffee van.

"People need a choice,” Mrs Newey said.

Check out their Facebook page here: www.facebook.com/hitnrunbarista

THE next time you're at an event keep your eyes peeled for the Hit 'N' Run coffee bar.

