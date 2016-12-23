New Bundaberg art gallery a 'space to experiment'

INJECTING CREATIVITY: Clinton Cross holding his own work in front of a series by Yvonne Boag at Cross Gallery, Electra St.

TUCKED away in an industrial corner of the Bundaberg CBD is a space filled with a growing collection of the region's creative minds.

"For many years I thought Bundaberg was lacking an art scene where we could experiment a little more,” curator and artist Clinton Cross said.

"A space where we could play and be a lot more free.

"As far as experimenting and hanging things from roofs, video, or needing access to warehouse space and making a mess, sometimes you can't do that (in conventional spaces).”

Cross Gallery is lined with Clinton's own assemblage art among a range of paintings, photography and sculpture from across the region - think Jennifer McDuff and Christine Turner - and beyond, including Sydney/South Korea-based painter Yvonne Boag.

Having spent his formative years in the Brisbane art scene, Mr Cross says the city is not what it used to be and he has returned to his home town to make use of his connections to bring modern art to Bundaberg.

"You can buy established contemporary art here which you can't normally get in regional areas - it's a way for me to get prominent names here in Bundaberg,” Mr Cross said.

"I came from the 90s art scene when Brisbane was thriving, but Brisbane is dying now.

"We need artists to come up here.

"Why should we have to go to a public space when we can have them here and enjoy them in our homes?”

He hopes to make Cross Gallery "a place to hang out” with plans for video displays, events and music.

You can drop into 3/4 Electra St, open Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-5pm, or make an appointment by phoning 0417 737 807.