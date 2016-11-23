32°
New boat set to boost tourism by 30%

Craig Warhurst
| 23rd Nov 2016 7:19 AM
GREAT BLUE: Brett Lakey has designed a new $250,000 glass bottom boat for operations at Lady Musgave Island.
GREAT BLUE: Brett Lakey has designed a new $250,000 glass bottom boat for operations at Lady Musgrave Island. Craig Warhurst

A $220,000 GLASS-BOTTOM boat is set to boost tourism to Lady Musgrave Island, from Bundaberg, by 30%.

Yesterday Brett Lakey, the owner of the Lady Musgrave Experience, unveiled the new addition to his growing fleet.

The custom-built boat can show 40 people the Southern Great Barrier reef at once.

Twelve metres long with 9m of glass it's double the size of the company's current glass-bottom boat.

It's the extra size that will allow Mr Lakey to take more people to Lady Musgrave on his catamaran the Main Event.

He said the smaller glass-bottom boat limited numbers they could take to Lady Musgrave because of time constraints in giving everyone a glass-bottom boat tour.

"The way we have our itinerary structured it will allow us to move 30% more people to the island daily."

The boat is powered by two 80hp Yamaha jet outboards, the most environmentally friendly "on the planet", Mr Lakey said.

"With jet outboards we can cruise in water 250mm fully loaded.

"With no propellers its super safe for coral and snorkellers.

The boat, called Great Blue, will be delivered to the island tomorrow for its first passengers on Friday.

Mr Lakey's original glass-bottom boat will be used to take advanced snorkellers on tours to the outer reef.

The amazing thing is Mr Lakey's business still isn't a year old.

"Within 10 to 11 months (of business) we now have two glass-bottom boats and a designated dive boat.

"We have the entire product for the Great Barrier Reef experience."

Topics:  brett lakey tourism

