30°
News

New avenues for Lindana

Jack Lawrie
| 7th Jan 2017 5:34 PM
FOR THE KIDS: Lindsay and Hana Penney are branching out into new income streams after flooding hit them hard last year.
FOR THE KIDS: Lindsay and Hana Penney are branching out into new income streams after flooding hit them hard last year. Jack Lawrie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE of the challenges of farming is learning to how to balance multiple avenues of revenue at once, a lesson Mulgildie farmers Lindsay and Hana Penney have taken to heart.

Primarily lucerne farmers, the Lindana Bazadais Stud owners have started expanding into the meat market after finding their income hobbled by flooding in previous years.

Currently business is picking up, but Lindsay Penney said it had been touch-and-go for them.

"We had the flood in February this year and that took us six to eight months to recover from," Mr Penney said.

"Probably 80% of our income comes from hay, so as soon as the flood hits we lose our crops and don't have an income."

With hay as the main source of income, Lindsay and Hana had to work other jobs to keep afloat.

This lasted until roughly the end of September, where thanks to climbing demand for hay, they found themselves able to spread out into new avenues with their cattle operation.

Bundaberg restaurant Indulge has started trialling meat supplied by the Penneys, and a butcher shop has also expressed interest.

Last month they sent Indulge half a beast of Bazadais beef for use in their meals.

"It'll flood again one day, but next one we hope our cattle side of the operation is big enough that we can keep going on that," Mr Penney said.

"When we first came out here, we had only the hay and just lost everything in the floods," Hana said.

In addition to the cattle, there is a small line in stud horses and plans to branch into grain this year.

Though Mr Penney claims it's more of a hobby compared to the lucerne, last year the horses brought in over $20,000.

With three little ones to feed, it's become more important than ever to keep food on the table.

With climbing costs in electricity and constant irrigation costs, it can be a tight ship.

Lindsay and Hana have three kids, which adds challenges to running a farm, but also motivation.

"We've got a six year old, a three-year old and an 18-month old," Hana said.

"Keeping everything going business-wise as well as looking after the kids keeps us on our toes!"

Lindsay added that for all the difficulties, the kids are who they do it for.

"You might have a bad day, where nothing's gone to plan, but when you come home and they're there laughing, smiling, jumping around screaming... that's what makes it worth doing," Mr Penney said.

Topics:  agriculture diversification lindana stud lindsay and hana penney mulgildie

BREAKING: Police car crushed in Bruce Hwy smash

BREAKING: Police car crushed in Bruce Hwy smash

One female officer suffered minor injuries after she was thrown from one side of the boat to the other.

Watch Emma Zielke's emotional reaction after she was named Brisbane Lions' inaugural AFLW captain

Bundaberg's Emma Zielke in action for the Brisbane Lions against Melbourne earlier last year.

"I feel we are going to be so competitive.”

Wet, muggy conditions for the weekend

Wet weather set to continue.

Sporadic showers throughout the day in Bundaberg

St Johns buys new defibrillator

IN MEMORY: Paul Pownall, Peter Pownall, Col Harris, Leo McNamara, and Claire Harris at St Johns Monto for the presentation of the defibrillator.

St Johns raised money for a new machine thanks to funeral request.

Local Partners

St Johns buys new defibrillator

St Johns Ambulance has purchased a new defibrillator thanks to donations in memory of a recently passed Monto resident.

New avenues for Lindana

FOR THE KIDS: Lindsay and Hana Penney are branching out into new income streams after flooding hit them hard last year.

Mulgildie farmers look to move into meat after flood devastation.

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8

HELP OUT: Isis Bushcare is holding a working bee at Helms Scrub today.

Five things you need to know

Weekend to be an ordinary one for the region

RELAXING: The weather won't be as good this weekend as it was when Frank Bertoli enjoyed Eliott Heads..

Life's a beach with Craig Holden

Time to grab a bargain at summer book sale

Books will be sold from 50c

Keeper delivers great read

Keeper delivers great read

Cricket books come thick and fast this time of year, but this one is a must-read.

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Entertainment

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Seacrest: Mariah's NYE mishap was "unfortunate"

Mariah Carey's disastrous NYE performance was "unfortunate"

Postpartum depression made Hayden "stronger"

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about postpartum depression

Hilary Duff finds dating tough

Hilary Duff is only attracted to "one guy a year".

Naomi Campbell will use hypnosis to quit smoking

Naomi Campbell has vowed to quit smoking for good using hypnosis

The big entertainment anniversaries of 2017

Ja'mie, Harry Potter, Juno, Optimus Prime and Buffy are celebrating big anniversaries this year.

2017 will host some significant pop-culture anniversaries

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

The design of home offers versatility as it has been previously used as 4 bedrooms (2 adult bedrooms and 2 children bedrooms) 2 living areas, utility room and...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS ON ELEVATED SITE!

28 Emperor Drive, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural ... $175,000

This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural and ocean views from an elevated site, a quick hop, skip, jump to the waters edge. The...

HOUSE ON 5 ACRES

3 Denny Court, Yandaran 4673

House 3 1 $299,000

This great family home is on 2 ha approx. 5 acres Partly fenced This low set Queenslander has been fully re-stumped. It features: - 3 good size bedrooms ...

STUNNING BRAND NEW HOME WITH WIDE OCEAN VIEWS!

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Newly completed, this brand new home in Ocean Heights Estate is beautifully elevated, currently offering wide, uninterrupted ocean views! The home offers: Open...

GREAT VALUE 3 BED BRICK!

1 Wallace Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $230,000

Located in Belmont Park Estate is this neat and flood free 3 bedroom brick home within short walking distance to convenience store, bottle shop, takeaway shop...

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

OWNERS SLASHED PRICE FROM $685,000 NOW SUBMIT OFFERS OVER $620,000 Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand...

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!