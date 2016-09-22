28°
New app gives you a smoother way to get local news

22nd Sep 2016 6:00 AM
THE NewsMail has launched a brand new app to give you an even smoother way of consuming local news.

The app, available on both iOS and Android devices, is designed to give our valued digital subscribers a better experience, particularly on mobile and tablet devices.

The app has had a complete overhaul, and for the first time gives readers a chance to follow topics that particularly interest them.

Once you are logged in, you can also join the conversation on local issues by making comments on stories.

The app is not just available for subscribers though, it can be used by casual readers, until they reach the article limit.

It's a great way to see what you might be missing in local news, views, sport, entertainment, photos, videos and event information each day.

Articles within the apps now also include more imagery, photo galleries and locally produced video content.

It also provides an easy way for subscribers to download the digital edition of each day's newspaper - within the app itself. You can see how the printed edition looked that day, advertisements and all.


SO HOW DO IT GET IT?

To download the app on your phone or tablet, go to the App Store on an iOS device or Google Play store on the Android device.

Search for the name of your local newspaper masthead (NewsMail) here and click install. You might see two different apps - the one you are looking for is one from APN Australian Regional Media, not PressReader.

Click allow notifications to ensure you are given access to our messages letting you know the top stories of the day. They will pop up on your screen and it's just a case of clicking on them to be taken to the article.

SO HOW DO I LOG IN?

To login for the first time, go to the very bottom left hand side of app where you will see 'guest'. Login there with your subscription login. If are not a subscriber, and want to become one, you can go to our subscriptions page here http://www.news-mail.com.au/subscriptions/packages/.

If you sign up for 12 months, not only will you get full access to your local paper, the Courier-Mail, and Washington Post, you will also have the choice of a Fitbit or NutriBullet device. That's $370 worth of value for just $199.

Once you have our app installed and have full access you will be able to read as many local, state, national and international stories as you like.

You will also find links to our videos and photo galleries in the navigation menu.

EASY ACCESS TO KEY SECTIONS

The navigation menu also provides access back to the home screen, local news section, sport, state, national news, galleries (photos), video and our popular 'just in' section - the latest local and network stories.

Open an article and you will find an easy link on the top right to share it on Facebook, Twitter or email it to a friend.

FOLLOW THE TOPICS THAT INTEREST YOU

One of the things we are really keen to do is to ensure we are giving you the news you want to see first.

One of the ways we can do this is if you start following topics.

You can follow as many as you like but we recommend you start with a few key ones that you are really interested in.

It might be all the news about your suburb or town. It might be on a certain local or even national issue.  You can even follow prominent people.

Those topics will show up in your navigation menu and you can simply click on them to find the latest stories. You can also easily unfollow a topic if you want to move on to something else.

READ THE FULL PAPER ONLINE

We know many of our readers still love the experience of a newspaper, including seeing the latest offers from local advertisers.

So that's where the digital edition is great - especially on a tablet or a larger format mobile phone.

You can download the whole paper - including the magazine liftout - kick back with a coffee and take it all in on your device.

You can even have it set to automatically download each edition when you are connected to wi-fi.

To download the latest digital edition of the newspaper,  open the navigation menu (up the top left) and click on 'View Digital Editions' (down the bottom).

Once you've downloaded the edition you want, you just open it and swipe to the left to go from page to page.

You can zoom in on an article or picture - or launch it in an easier-to-read format by clicking on its headline.

Of course, you can click on photos to enlarge them, and swipe through the photos on offer. We think you will find it a great way to read the paper.

This feature, of course, is only available to subscribers.

TELL US WHAT YOU THINK

If you have any issues with our app, let our digital subscriptions team know.  You will find their contact details and answers to other questions you might have here http://www.news-mail.com.au/subscriptions/faq/.

We will continue to use your feedback to improve the experience for the thousands of our digital subscribers.
 

Topics:  apps

