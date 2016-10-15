New adventure for sporting duo

NEW ADVENTURE: Kylie Giles and Emma Vicenzotti are embracing all aspects of softball.Photo Jim Alouat / NewsMail

SOFTBALL: It's been a long time since Kylie Giles and Emma Vicenzotti have felt like amateurs in sport.

Giles has played basketball since she was knee high and of course was an integral part of the Bundaberg Bears for years.

Vicenzotti has been playing hockey since she was 7 and is key player for the All Blacks.

But last weekend, for different reasons, the duo picked up softball bats for the first time to play for the Bargara Bullets in the A-grade competition.

"It's a very tactical game, which I didn't realise," Giles said.

"There are all these signals and signs.

"I knew them in basketball but here it's another language."

Vicenzotti agreed, saying she hoped her "sporty brain" would quickly pick up the strategy involved.

"If you're batting you have to think if your bases are loaded so you don't want to get them out," Vicenzotti said.

"Same with fielding - when you get the ball you have to know who the best person is to throw the ball too to get a batter out."

Being new to the sport is not all the women have in common with both teaching physical education at their respective schools.

"It's been great having Emma who is new to the sport as well," Giles said

"We just both look at each other and say 'English please'."

Giles said the social aspect of softball was fantastic.

"It's why I played basketball to be honest," Giles said.

Vicenzotti said she got into softball because her mum and sister play the game.

"I was very nervous last week," Vicenzotti said.

"I can hit the ball but technique is still something I need to master."

The Bullets play Eels today at 4pm.