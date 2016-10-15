25°
Sport

New adventure for sporting duo

Jim Alouat
| 15th Oct 2016 2:12 PM
NEW ADVENTURE: Kylie Giles and Emma Vicenzotti are embracing all aspects of softball.Photo Jim Alouat / NewsMail
NEW ADVENTURE: Kylie Giles and Emma Vicenzotti are embracing all aspects of softball.Photo Jim Alouat / NewsMail Jim Alouat

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOFTBALL: It's been a long time since Kylie Giles and Emma Vicenzotti have felt like amateurs in sport.

Giles has played basketball since she was knee high and of course was an integral part of the Bundaberg Bears for years.

Vicenzotti has been playing hockey since she was 7 and is key player for the All Blacks.

But last weekend, for different reasons, the duo picked up softball bats for the first time to play for the Bargara Bullets in the A-grade competition.

"It's a very tactical game, which I didn't realise," Giles said.

"There are all these signals and signs.

"I knew them in basketball but here it's another language."

Vicenzotti agreed, saying she hoped her "sporty brain" would quickly pick up the strategy involved.

"If you're batting you have to think if your bases are loaded so you don't want to get them out," Vicenzotti said.

"Same with fielding - when you get the ball you have to know who the best person is to throw the ball too to get a batter out."

Being new to the sport is not all the women have in common with both teaching physical education at their respective schools.

"It's been great having Emma who is new to the sport as well," Giles said

"We just both look at each other and say 'English please'."

Giles said the social aspect of softball was fantastic.

"It's why I played basketball to be honest," Giles said.

Vicenzotti said she got into softball because her mum and sister play the game.

"I was very nervous last week," Vicenzotti said.

"I can hit the ball but technique is still something I need to master."

The Bullets play Eels today at 4pm.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  softball

Backpackers are being left underpaid, exploited: report

Backpackers are being left underpaid, exploited: report

BACKPACKERS visiting Bundaberg are being ripped off and exploited by unscrupulous employers with many not complaining in fear of a backlash.

Teething tablets linked to deaths available in Australia

"Stop using these products and dispose of any in your possession".

Draw with imagination

ILLUSTRATOR: Terry Denton with grade five student Dylan Carter at Burnett Heads State School.

Famous Aussie author and illustrator visits Bundaberg

Woman, 26, fractures arm in 4WD rollover

Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

Woman in stable condition

Local Partners

Movie feast hits Bundy

Australia's longest running travelling film festival is here.

Bogle's popular for good reason

MUSICMAN: Eric Bogle has released a new album featuring 12 great tracks.

Get your latest country music news

Australian macadamia industry’s premier event is coming

You'd be nuts to miss it

Raise your steins for Oktoberfest at RiverFeast

GERMAN FESTIVITIES: Celebrate Oktoberfest at RiverFeast this Sunday.

Oktoberfest activities in full swing on Sunday

Remembrance service to pay respects to lost firefighters

REMEMBERING MATES: Senior firefighter Adrian Booth and station officer Vicky Shailer will be at the Bundaberg service.

Bundy to host memorial service for first time

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

Miranda Kerr's security "stabbed in eye", shoots intruder

Security guard confronted intruder after they had jumped the fence

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 Offers Above...

This is one of Coral Gardens largest and finest of homes, now available for you to purchase and move straight into without any fuss. Coral Gardens is a highly...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

ENTERTAINERS PARADISE

9 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 4 $349,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and out of flood, this immaculate low set brick home on a generous 1282m2 block is just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and...

4 BEDROOM HOME - 1 ACRE - POOL - GARAGES GALORE

26 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 8 $445,000

Add up the value here nestled on just over one acre (4116m2) with magnificently presented brick and tile home high and dry after recent heavy rains. This home...

CHARMING STUCCO HOME

42 Vasey Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $253,000

The moment you step inside you know this home was built in the era of style, not budget. The architecture includes ornate plaster ceilings and cornices, French...

BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

6.8% NET RETURN WITH FURTHER INCOME POTENTIAL

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $349,000

RETURNING $555.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT ON 2 TITLES Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase this great property comprising of 3 units on...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $410,000

Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car accommodation, 800m2 allotment, air conditioning and a list...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN POPULAR WALKERVALE

5 McCracken Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Centrally located to all amenities and a short drive to shopping centre and schools is this weatherboard home on a massive 1083m2 fully fenced allotment. The home...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

Gladstone property market bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

"most have had increased sales"

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat