Nervous wait over for region's students

GRADUATES across the state received their long-awaited university offers yesterday in the first round of major offers.

Associate lecturer at CQUniversity Bundaberg Tim Whan said more than 300 first round offers were received today, which represents an increase of 17% from last year to this year.

While the general offers increased this year, Mr Whan said the Bachelor of Health Science, Allied Health, had a 300% increase in demand for first round offers and the Bachelor of Business/Bachelor of Accounting had a 250% increase for first round offers for 2017.

"Investing in the success of our local students and helping find them jobs helps us build trust and reputation within the local business community so that they know we offer a first-class product for local business and law students,” he said.

"We ensure our students will be a great asset and the right fit for their individual business - a quality education with great skills means that our graduates are always first in line for employment.”

Bundy boy Ryan Paul was a star on the cricket field when he started his Business degree at CQUniversity Bundaberg and now he's thriving on the academic and employment fronts.

Within one year of his degree with an excellent Grade Point Average, and a scholarship in 2016 for $5000 from Auswide Bank to assist with textbooks and buying a vehicle to go to university, he said the local uni had been instrumental in his success.