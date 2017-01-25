Neglecting pets again

A WOMAN who was given a second chance to own a new pet after being convicted of neglecting animals has had a german shepherd puppy taken away from her by the RSPCA.

Bianca Jayne Wogandt from Maryborough was convicted and fined $3000 last year for underfeeding two horses.

Two months later, Wogandt appeared in court again on charges relating to a failure to provide care for medical conditions.

Although the woman was banned from owning horses for three years, she was allowed to keep an elderly dog and a puppy.

On January 18, the RSPCA executed a warrant and seized the puppy.