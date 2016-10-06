Needle found at the front of swimming pool

SHARP: A needle found laying on the ground outside the front on Norval Park Swimming Pool.Photo Paul Donaldson

A BUNDABERG man was shocked to see a sharp needle laying in the car park right at the front of Norville Park Swimming Pool.

Paul Donaldson was waiting to collect his children when he noticed the needle sitting on the bitumen.

He said being 3.45pm it was peak time for children who were going to after school swimming lessons.

"I've never seen a needle on the ground in Bundaberg before," Mr Donaldson said.

SHARP: A needle found laying on the ground outside the front on Norval Park Swimming Pool.Photo Paul Donaldson Emma Reid

"It was right in the open and I would hate to see children who were only wearing thongs or bare feet step on it."

The father-of-three said without anywhere to take the needle or store it for transport he was not keen to remove it himself.

He contacted the council and applauded them for their prompt response.

"The council took my number and asked for precise direction to were it was," he said.

"They seemed very concerned and took it seriously and arrived straight away."

The NewsMail contacted the swimming pool who were not willing to comment.

A council spokesperson said the careless disposal of needles and syringes is a problem common to many communities.

The Bundaberg Regional Council has infrequent instances where sharps are disposed of incorrectly.

There are numerous sharps collection boxes across the region, which are placed in most public amenities.

If a resident finds a needle, they are asked to dispose of it in a yellow sharps collection box.

Council does not supply or sell sharps containers however these can be purchased from your local pharmacy.

Residents can also approach their GP or Queensland Health for further details on obtaining approved sharps containers.

More information regarding the safe disposal of sharps can also be found through the Clean Needle Helpline on 1800 633 353.