Near record temperatures on the way

Temperatures are set to reach 37 degrees in Bundaberg on Saturday.

BRACE yourself Bundy, it's about to get really hot.

Bureau of Meteorology is currently forecasting the maximum temperature to reach 37 degrees on Saturday.

That's just 1.9 degrees lower than the record of 38.9 degrees which Bundaberg sweltered through in 1903.

And if the heat wasn't enough, it is going to be really sticky too, with humidity levels expected to be very high.

Photo: BOM

BOM forecaster Andrew Bufalino said the unbearable heat is due to a pool of very hot air mass sitting over the country.

"There is a trough in the north east that has pushed this air along south east Queensland,” he said.

"Not only will the days ahead reach very warm temperatures this week, the night minimums will also be high at about 24 to 25 degrees.”

Mr Bufalino said the week ahead would see temperatures rise from the low to mid 30s before peaking on Saturday.

"In the short term, there might be rain today and tomorrow and mid week will see fine conditions,” he said.

"Friday and into the weekend will see an increase in rain activity but it will be mostly sunny.”

The temperature will decrease on Sunday with 30 degrees expected.