Nation's top trainee is from Bundaberg

BEN Nedwich from Bundaberg Regional Council has won the Australian Apprentice (Trainee) of the Year.

Ben had been competing in the Australian Training Awards last week in Darwin and was presented with the award at the 2016 Australian Training Awards at the Darwin Convention Centre on November 16, 2016.

Ben joined the council in November 2014 as a Business Administration Trainee and is currently the Integrated Management System Support Officer.

Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath has congratulated Ben at the ceremony.

Mrs D'Ath presented at awards and said the number of Queensland finalists in this year's awards demonstrated the state's leadership in training excellence.

"The Australian Training Awards are the pinnacle of national recognition vocational education and training,” Mrs D'Ath said.

All 12 Queensland individuals and organisations that were in the running are great examples of our state's training prowess.

"These individuals and organisations put Queensland's outstanding training credentials on display and I applaud them and the entire state team on their achievements and commitment to training.”

The Australian Training Awards recognise outstanding apprentices, trainees, vocational students, teachers and trainers, training providers and employers, as well as lifetime and national achievers.

Minister D'Ath said Ben had already taken out state honours at the 55th Queensland Training Awards in September.

"He represent the best and brightest in Queensland training and are helping drive our economy forward,” she said.

