Mysterious Charlie ruins Merlin and David's adventure

Merlin Breezinski and David Koop were grateful to their Airbnb host Lynila Capulong.

TWO German backpackers were left stranded at Bundaberg Airport turning their dreams of fun and adventure into their worst nightmare.

David Koop and Merlin Breezinski arrived in Bundaberg last week on their first trip to Australia.

After arriving in Cairns in mid-December they believed they had secured jobs at a lemon farm in Bundaberg.

The two 19-year-old adventurers had found a job advert on Gumtree for lemon picking work at a farm in Bundaberg.

"We emailed this guy and he replied very fast,” Mr Koop said.

"We asked him if he could guarantee us work for at least two months and he said yes.”

The man who offered them jobs and accommodation, known to the pair only as Charlie, told them that the accommodation would cost $155 per week and included wi-fi and transport.

In a series of text messages between Mr Koop and Charlie, Charlie also offered to pick them up at the airport.

But to their dismay, when they arrived on January 3 there was no sign of the mysterious Charlie.

"We rang him and texted him and he didn't answer,” Mr Koop said.

Things went from bad to worse when Virgin informed them that their luggage had been misplaced.

"We only had the clothes on our back,” Mr Breezinski said.

The quick-thinking duo created an Airbnb account on their phones and found accommodation owned by Marc Obrowski and Lynila Capulong.

"It was a rough application they sent,” Mr Obrowski said, laughing.

"It said 'we are homeless' and had a picture of them at the airport.

"Our room is usually booked so it was quite lucky.”

Mr Breezinski said Marc and Lynila picked them up and took them shopping for basics.

"We got our luggage the next day,” Mr Breezinski said.

"Marc has taken us waterskiing and showed us around Bundaberg.

"What started out negative has become positive.”

The pair leave for the Sunshine Coast today and while the experience has left a sour taste in their mouths, they both say they would return to Bundaberg in a heartbeat because of Marc and Lynila's generosity.

The NewsMail attempted to phone Charlie, but could not reach him.