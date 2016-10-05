Murals of colour at Riverfeast

ART ATTACK: North Bundaberg State High School students have created murals that will be displayed at Riverfeast.

BUNDABERG North State High School students are shining bright with colourful murals to be displayed at Riverfeast on Friday night.

As part of their Certificate II in Visual Art, students have been working with businesses to create public art works.

Riverfeast's Karen Wittkopp received the murals from the students yesterday and said she was looking forward to displaying the art at the site.

"It all looks amazing and we are very excited,” she said.

Bundaberg North State High School art teacher Petrina McDonald said she was excited about taking her students' art outside the school environment.

"Large murals can express students' ideas in a visual medium that reaches beyond the classroom walls. From the creation of the stencils to the skill of using aerosol cans, students have shown that stencil art goes beyond a spray can in the street,” Mrs McDonald said.

"As well as a large, whole class mural, we also have another project completed by student Jessica Bujayer. Her fish shapes have been painted with scenes from Riverfeast, depicting the live music scene and river views.”

"This is a first for many of the students and is a great self-confidence booster at a time in their lives when self-esteem can be a difficult thing to encourage and seek.”

Year 11 art student Keeley Bowe-Fernley said it was a great opportunity.

"It's been a fabulous opportunity to have our work showcased in a public venue like Riverfeast,” she said.

"To think it will be revealed to everyone at the opening of Crush makes us all really excited.”

The art will be installed at RiverFeast ahead of tomorrow night's Crush opening, which starts at 4pm.

Entry is free.