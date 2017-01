A MUNDUBBERA woman has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs following a search of her vehicle by police.

The 47-year-old woman was intercepted by police on December 29 2016 at a park in Gayndah where they conducted a search of her vehicle.

During the search police allegedly located a container in the vehicle which contained a dangerous drug.

The woman was issued a notice to appear in the Gayndah Magistrates Court on January 19.