Mums claim syringe risk is putting kids' lives at risk

Hayley Nissen
| 29th Nov 2016 8:31 AM
This syringe was found at Alexandra Park.
This syringe was found at Alexandra Park.

"THEY are putting our children's lives at risk.”

Bundaberg mother-of-four Michelle De Silva is frustrated after waking Monday morning to find another child had stepped on a used syringe in a local park and says enough is enough.

She has started a petition to remove all the bark and sand from playgrounds and replace it with rubber wet pour - an outdoor soft-fall flooring.

At 5pm yesterday, Mrs De Silva already had 310 signatures and had been in contact with producers from the morning news programs in a bid to spread the safety message far and wide.

"I've always wanted to put this forward. I think that it's a silly idea having bark and sand as needles can be buried in this,” she said.

"And even if they were to wear footwear, most of the time our kids run around in thongs. It's just so dangerous, and with the amount of needles being found in parks and school and sporting facilities, I don't understand why whoever is responsible would put down bark or sand. It doesn't make sense to me.

"Then to wake up this morning and see the report of a park that I take my kids to all the time, I thought 'that could have been my kids'.”

Mrs De Silva was referring to a Facebook post by Dee Venner whose daughter stood on a dirty syringe in Alexandra Park. And while she was lucky the syringe didn't prick her daughter's foot, it sparked Mrs De Silva into action.

"We've had a couple of dealings with needles around children,” she said.

"My kids play sport and we've had needles found on the ground of the club and there were also needles found at my kids' school.

"I thought, I'm going to do it, see if there's any interest in it, see who will back me.”

Mrs De Silva says she has been forthcoming with her children about needles and putting their safety first.

"I've always been open with my kids about needles and drug use. A lot of parents like to shield their children away from these things. But I think if we're aware of the dangers of needles and if they see one, they know what they look like,” she said.

"Every time we go to a park I tell them they have to have shoes on. My kids are really aware of it.

"Because of how many I have seen around, I'm very wary and I don't want my kids to ever have to go through that.

"My children will never ever go to a playground without shoes on. It's too much of a risk. You shouldn't have to worry about it but at the moment we do.”

The biggest hurdle Mrs De Silva faces is the cost, however she says that's putting a price on the life of children.

"I know it's going to be more expensive and I've spoken to someone on Facebook who has tried to pass it through Hervey Bay before but the council threw it out because it was too expensive. But I want to say there are silly things that don't really need money spent on and I think if enough people get behind it, it's a worthy cause to spend money on instead of just throwing some sand down and it's putting our children's lives at risk,” she said.

"Standing on a needle could be detrimental to the rest of the their lives if they were to contract something.”

She needs a minimum of 5000 signatures before the petition can be taken to council or government authorities but the message is already catching like wildfire on social media.

To sign the petition head to www.

.

Bundaberg News Mail

