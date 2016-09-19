Mum-to-be jailed for dealing meth

BEHIND BARS: Jessica Anne Robertson will spent 12 months in jail after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.Photo Facebook

A PREGNANT convicted drug trafficker will give birth to her baby in prison after being sentenced to 12 months behind bars.

Bundaberg woman Jessica Anne Robertson, 24, faced the Bundaberg Supreme Court today where she pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine to up to 20 customers during a three-month period.

After losing her job as a real estate agent, and in order to support her own drug addiction, Robertson's trafficking began slowly in July 2014 but by August and September she was making a profit of up to $3000 a week.

When police raided the shed Robertson was living in on September 30, 2014 they found 5.9g of methamphetamine.

They also found tick sheets that showed Robertson was owed about $2300 by customers and owed her suppliers about $4500.

Records obtained by police showed 12,800 exchanges on Robertson's phone relating to drug transactions during the three months.

However it was accepted that the quantity of drugs being trafficked was classed as street level.

A statement from Robertson's mother outlined how she had watched her daughter's downward slide into drug addiction to the point where Robertson had sores on her face and had alienated herself from the rest of her family.

The court heard when Robertson was aged about 18 or 19 she fell in with the wrong crowd and her life went downhill. However now pregnant and due in November, the court heard Robertson was committed to beating her drug habit and had spent three months in an intensive, live-in drug rehabilitation centre.

In sentencing Robertson to three years and nine months jail, suspended after 12 months, Judge Debra Mullins highlighted the letter from her mother.

"It must have been very difficult for her to describe her daughter as a junkie in order to rationalise your behaviour towards her while you were in the the throws of your addition to methamphetmine,” she said.

"Hopefully you will be able to use motherhood as another incentive to remain drug free.”