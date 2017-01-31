Mum accuses son of throwing her across smoking room

A FAMILY feud has spilled into court, with a man accused of assaulting his 71-year-old mother.

In the Bundaberg District Court today, Stephen Stewart Mayhew, 52, pleaded not guilty to throwing his mother from one end of the smoking room to the other at The Waves on July 5, 2014.

Mayhew's mother, Patricia Mason, who was 69 at the time of the incident, was the first witness to give evidence as the trial began.

She told the court her previously "fantastic" relationship with Mayhew soured in the years leading up to July 2014 because she did not approve of his relationships.

On the night in question, Mrs Mason admitted she approached Mayhew's partner Danielle Rollings in relation to comments she believed she'd made.

"I went straight up to Danielle and said 'you've got to stop telling these lies about me'," she said.

Mrs Mason said she responded by slapping Ms Rollings across the face after she was verbally abused.

"Something snapped. I just went 'whack' with an open hand to her face," she said.

"The next thing I know I was held by Stephen from behind and thrown up the room.

"When I got up he threw me again."

Under cross-examination Mayhew's defence lawyer suggested Mrs Mason had a history of altercations with Mayhew and her two other estranged sons, including throwing hot tea in one's face.

"It didn't happen," Mrs Mason replied.

"I'm not on trial here. That's got nothing to do with what happened with Steve and I."

The court heard it was about 18 months after The Waves incident before a formal complaint was made to police and Mayhew was charged.

During that time the CCTV footage had been recorded over and there was no copy.

Among the other witnesses to give evidence was The Waves operations manager Darren Wakefield, who said he viewed the CCTV footage on the night of July 5, 2014.

He described the altercation between Mrs Mason and Mayhew as "rough, but not brutal" and said he recalled "pushing and shoving" but only remembered Mrs Mason going to the floor once.

"She wasn't thrown from one end of the room to the other," he said.

The trial continues.