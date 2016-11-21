Multiple crews battle blaze

Pauline Crossett shared this photo of Fallons Rocks with the NewsMail.

SIX Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews were on scene at a large vegetation fire burning in the vicinity of Fallons Rocks Rd and Doctor Mays Crossing Rd, Calavos (south of Bundaberg) on Sunday night.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out earlier in the day.

As of Sunday night, there was no threat to property at this time.

Smoke may affect Calavos and surrounding areas into Monday.

Residents in the area are advised to close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering a respiratory condition. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

Residents are advised to call Triple Zero (000) if their property comes under threat.