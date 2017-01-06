Police arrest man at East Bundaberg

Bundaberg Police officers on the scene at the Bundaberg East water treatment plant.

Police surround East Bundaberg St.

UPDATE 9.40am:

BUNDABERG police acting inspector Michael Bishop has confirmed a 30-year-old male has been arrested after an incident near the Bundaberg East water treatment plant.

The man was walking along with a stick when police confronted him.

When he refused to put the stick down police pulled a taser on the man.

The man was then arrested without the taser being deployed.

When asked if the incident was linked to a male on Takalvan St who was tasered on Wednesday night after attacking traffic with a metalbar, Mr Bishop said these sorts of occurrences were not uncommon and it was not related.

UPDATE 9.10am:

MULTIPLE police officers remain on the scene at the water treatment plant at East Bundaberg.

Scenes of crime and CIB searched the grounds in the drizzling rain.

They were taking photos of the grassed area inside the fenced compound while others circled the area.

The NewsMail reporter witnessed a police officer leaving the scene with something in a paper bag.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said he had confirmed with the general manager of the water plant that the staff members were unaware of the incident, and everyone was safe.

EARILER 8.30am:

POLICE have arrived at the water treatment plant at East Bundaberg searching for a man believed to have a weapon.

There are currently six police cars and multiple officers on the scene.

Residents and motorists are advised to stay away from Alexandra St.