MP's annual festive hamper giveaway is back

THE festive spirit is well and truly alive, with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett launching his annual Christmas hamper competition.



Three lucky families will enjoy lavish hampers which are jam-packed with locally sourced produce from across the Wide Bay-Burnett, including goodies from Nana's Pantry, soft drinks from Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, handmade treats and more.

"A Christmas hamper wouldn't be complete without a delicious ham, so once again I've thrown in a ham from Bargara Meats," Mr Bennett said.

Mr Bennett's hamper giveaway is part of a wider campaign to remind locals to shop local during the busy Christmas period.

"The Christmas hamper competition is not just about spreading Christmas cheer to families, but spreading a little festive cheer to our local businesses when making our Christmas purchases," Mr Bennett said.

"We are fortunate to have a vast array of local produce right at our fingertips, and these hampers showcase some of the best local goodies on offer in town."

To enter Mr Bennett's Christmas hamper competition, simply email your name, address and mobile number to burnett@parliament.qld.gov.au, or phone 4111 5100.

Entries are open to all residents in the Burnett and Bundaberg electorates, with one hamper winner to be picked at random from the Agnes Water, Miriam Vale and Baffle Creek area; one from the Isis District; and one winner from the Bundaberg and Bargara coast area.

Entries close at noon on Monday, December 12, with the draw taking place immediately.

Hampers can be collected from Stephen's office or delivery can be arranged.

