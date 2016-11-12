MP thanks residents for having a say

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has been inundated with responses to his community survey.

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has thanked local residents for responding to an electorate-wide survey which was distributed to homes in the Burnett recently.

Mr Bennett said the 'Burnett's Biggest Community Survey' was an opportunity for residents to have their say on a range of state issues that have an impact on the local region.

"I've launched the Burnett's Biggest Community Survey because I want to hear straight from the people of Burnett and get their views and input on a whole range of issues across our community," he said.

"This is about making Burnett an even better place to live, work and raise a family.

"The response so far has been overwhelming. Residents are passionate about the region and ensuring our region continues to prosper."

Mr Bennett encouraged residents who had not returned the completed survey to do so at their earliest convenience.

"We live here because we love it. Let's look after our community and make it even better.

"I value the opinion of the people of Burnett. I want to know what matters most to our community, what the community believes is working work and where we need to improve...I'm all ears."