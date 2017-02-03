MP hits out at article suggesting 'Big Black Eye' for Bundy

A photo apparently showing Bundaberg with a bad photoshop job showing what the Batooda Advocate calls the Big Black Eye.

IS THIS funny or downright offensive?

An article posted online by the Betoota Advocate suggests Bundaberg will be the home of a new monument - a giant statue of a black eye.

The article on the satirical website suggests the big black eye will be a seven foot statue placed in the centre of town.

The story has drawn the ire of Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson who says she's normally a fan of the mock news site, but this was taking a joke too far.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson says the article is an insult to efforts many have put into the region. Paul Donaldson BUN041116DON2

"I absolutely think the Betoota Advocate is a wonderful publication and I always look forward to reading their articles, but on this occasion I think they've missed the mark," Ms Donaldson told the NewsMail.

"Our community has come together in our opposition to any kind of violence, with a particular focus on alcohol fuelled violence.

"I enjoy the uniquely Australian satire of the Betoota Advocate, however with the recent assault in our CBD the timing and content could have been more sensitive to the raw feelings that may be in our community."

And unfortunately for the guys at the Betoota Advocate, it's an obvious photoshop job and the photo is, well, the wrong town.

"The City Council of Bundaberg (sic), Queensland have (sic) today unveiled what is sure to be a hit with travelling Irish and Scottish fruitpickers. The big black eye," the article reads.

"This seven foot statue is the first of many designs set to make way for a new and improved Bundaberg, with plans to develop the cities (sic) retired port into a water park with six storey high-rises."

Retired port? Perhaps the guys at the Betooda need to check this out.

"Not many people are making the road trip any more because no one wants to look at bleached coral," says the story's fictional mayor.

Perhaps the guys should read this.

The article pokes fun at what it says is an alcohol culture in the region and says people can't handle a couple of glasses of sugarcane champagne (rum) without fighting, hence the black eye.