Movie to help fight polio disease

A MOVIE about three African-American women who helped launch astronaut John Glenn into orbit will serve another purpose when it's screened in Bundaberg.

Hidden Figures will be on at the Moncrieff Theatre on Wednesday, February 1 as part of the Rotary Club of Bundaberg and District's commitment to raise money for the PolioPlus progam to help eradicate the disease worldwide.

Member for Burnett and Rotarian Stephen Bennett is helping the cause by launching a competition to give away 20 double passes to the exclusive premier screening, which includes appetisers.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to support an important cause while having a great night out with family and friends,” Mr Bennett said.

"Through the PolioPlus Fund, Rotarians have helped immunise more than 2.5 billion children against polio in 122 countries. It's an incredible effort, but we can do more to completely eradicate polio.”

To enter go to www.stephenbennettmp.com.au or email your name and contact number to burnett@parliament.qld.gov.au.